Magdalena Saloomey
Magdalena (Mary) Saloomey, age 92 the beloved wife of the late Sassin (Ed) Saloomey, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Hallstadt, Germany to the late Johann and Barbara Stromer, Magdalena met and married her late husband in Germany at the end of WWII.
She immigrated to the US and together with her husband, she ran the S&S Dugout, a Southport landmark for over 60 years. The business continues to thrive today under the leadership of her son Bob.
Magdalena is survived by her two sons, Peter and his wife Deniz, and Robert, all of Fairfield; her five devoted grandchildren, RJ, Michael, Tommy, Daphne and James; her sister-in-law, Marhaba Saloomey of Fairfield; her nieces, Antoinette, Barbara and Dolores; and her grandnieces, Jennifer, Kimberly and Lauren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother and sister.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Friends may greet her family on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center.
Donations may be made in her memory to , Memorial Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019