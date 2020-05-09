Manny Dias
Manny B. Dias
Manny Dias, age 54, of Shelton, beloved husband of 32 years to Nora Paquette-Dias, passed away May 8, 2020. Manny was born in Porto, Portugal to the late Mario and Margarida Dias. He came to the United States when he was three years old and went on to become a very proud U.S. citizen.
He was a gifted auto and motorcycle painter, very artistic and took great pride in his work. His favorite job was when he worked as manager for Helmut's BMW for over twenty years. He was passionate about animals especially his Doxies and his cherished Shepherd, Mozart. He loved riding his motorcycle through the streets of Connecticut. He was also an avid NASCAR racer. In addition to his wife he is survived by his father and mother-in-law Robert and Anne Paquette, six siblings, Armando Dias, Tony Dias, Carlos Dias, Fernando Dias, Mina Dias, Maria Sampaio, his best friend Albino Joaquim and many in-laws and nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health pandemic services are private. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
