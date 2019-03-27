Manny Kantzas

Manny Kantzas, age 45, beloved husband of Karla Kantzas of Stratford, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born in Norwalk on September 4, 1973, he was a son of Gail Dominick and was a longtime resident of Stratford. Manny was a sports enthusiast who was a diehard NY Yankee and Seattle Seahawks fan. He was an animal lover, especially of dogs and actively donated to many rescues. Manny will be missed by the many family and friends who loved him so much. In addition to his wife Karla of 20 years, he is survived by his two loving children, Crystal and Nick Kantzas of Stratford, his sister Stephanie Kantzas and three other siblings, his aunt and Godmother, Linda Fischl and her husband Will Fischl, cousins Tristan and Kelly, his mother and father-in-law, Amelia and Jorge Mazza as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his cherished dogs, Bella & Neo. Friends are invited to greet the family on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull followed by a service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship fund for his children through the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary