Manuel "Manny" DaCosta
Manuel (Manny) DaCosta, age 65, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Sonia Costa, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born on April 25, 1955 in Carrazedo de Montenegro, Portugal, he was a son of the late Joao B. DaCosta and Luisa Teixeira. When it came to his life work, he was passionate and creative as an independent contractor. He later worked alongside for his brother, as a craftsman in interior design. Clients would always express their gratitude towards his hard work and charismatic sense of humor. Besides his love for soccer, dancing and cooking, he enjoyed spending time with his Grandson above all. Manny was a Loving Father and Devoted Family man who touched everyone who crossed his path and his memory will forever live on in our hearts. In addition to his wife Sonia, survivors include his three loving children, Alexandra Moura and her husband Brian of Trumbull, Sergio DaCosta and his wife Kristina of Shelton and Daniela DaCosta of Trumbull, his adored grandson, Christian DaCosta, eight siblings, Adilia Costa, Palmira Costa, Tina Rodrigues, Teresa Costa, Jose Costa, Olimpia Costa, Dee Videira and Dinis Costa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment in Lawn Cemetery, Shelton were held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sonia Costa. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Manuel (Manny) DaCosta, age 65, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Sonia Costa, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born on April 25, 1955 in Carrazedo de Montenegro, Portugal, he was a son of the late Joao B. DaCosta and Luisa Teixeira. When it came to his life work, he was passionate and creative as an independent contractor. He later worked alongside for his brother, as a craftsman in interior design. Clients would always express their gratitude towards his hard work and charismatic sense of humor. Besides his love for soccer, dancing and cooking, he enjoyed spending time with his Grandson above all. Manny was a Loving Father and Devoted Family man who touched everyone who crossed his path and his memory will forever live on in our hearts. In addition to his wife Sonia, survivors include his three loving children, Alexandra Moura and her husband Brian of Trumbull, Sergio DaCosta and his wife Kristina of Shelton and Daniela DaCosta of Trumbull, his adored grandson, Christian DaCosta, eight siblings, Adilia Costa, Palmira Costa, Tina Rodrigues, Teresa Costa, Jose Costa, Olimpia Costa, Dee Videira and Dinis Costa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment in Lawn Cemetery, Shelton were held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sonia Costa. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020.