Manuel F. Lindade
Manuel F. Lindade, age 79, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Bridgeport Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Helena (Cerqueira) Lindade. Born in Vilarelho, Portugal on August 1, 1940, but raised in Moledo do Minho, he was a son of the late José Felipe Lindade and Ana Fernandes. Manuel worked as a painter while living in Portugal and upon coming to the U.S. worked as an electrician for many years. He was an avid soccer fan and supporter of Sporting Clube de Portugal. He enjoyed fishing, spending time by the water, taking walks with his wife, and following Portuguese International news. His greatest enjoyment however was found in the time he spent with his family and grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife Helena of 53 years, other survivors include his loving children, Joe Lindade and his wife Dorota of Shelton and Susana Lindade Campos and her husband Paulo of Monroe, his cherished grandchildren, Gabriella Ana Lindade, Luke Lindade Campos and Lydia Lindade Campos, his brother, José Carlos Lindade and his wife Rosa and his sister, Laura Gloria and her husband Americo, both of Shelton, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Isabel Lindade.
All funeral services, mass and interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 18, 2020