Manuel G. Jardim, age 89, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born on October 21, 1929 in Madeira, Portugal, he was a son of the late Antonio and Maria Fernandes Jardim. Manny immigrated to the United States from Curaçao on November 5, 1961. Before his retirement, he was an employee of Birdseye Printing for many years. A great outdoorsman, he loved spending time at Seaside Park where he would spend his days fishing. He was at his happiest when casting his line, waiting for the big catch. His motto was, "Fish feared him, women loved him!" Manny also enjoyed spending time with his family. They shared wonderful memories and he will be missed deeply. Survivors include a son, German Hersilia and his wife Edna of Curaçao, brothers, Antonio Jardim and his wife Mecia of North Carolina, Diniz Jardim of Bridgeport and Germano Jardim and his wife Maria of Shelton, sisters, Maria Ferreira and her husband Higino of Monroe, Mecia Camara of Stratford and Celeste Jardim and her husband Joe of Stratford, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, who lovingly called him Superman. He was predeceased by a son, Manuelito Hersilia, and brother-in-law, Arnaldo Camara. Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday morning from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.