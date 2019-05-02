Manuel Neves

Manuel "Manny" Neves, 60, of Shelton, CT passed away on May 1st at Bridgeport Hospital in the company of his loving family. Manny was born on April 8, 1959 in San Miguel, an island in the Azores of Portugal to his late parents Manuel Ferreia Neves and Feliciana Brum Neves. Manny was raised in both the Azores and the United States where he started his own construction company. Manny enjoyed working, spending time with family and friends, helping others and always living life to the fullest. Manny was very involved in his church and community where he served as the president of the Vasco da Gama Portuguese club for some time.

In addition to his construction business, Manny's greatest legacy was his family. He is survived by the love of his life, his beloved wife of 41 years, Idalina "Lina" Neves of Shelton and their children, Chrissie Wilson of Shelton and her husband Jay Wilson, Jason Neves of Shelton and his wife Lauren Neves and their youngest son Sean Neves of Shelton. Manny's most prized possession was his four dear grandchildren, Ryan and Zack Wilson and Sophia and Jason Neves. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Manny is survived by his brother Horacio Neves of Shelton and his wife Filomena, brother Gil Neves of Shelton and his wife Berta and sister Fatima Neves of Peabody, MA as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Manny was so loved by his family and will be eternally missed and never forgotten.

Funeral Services will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery, Derby. Family and Friends are invited to call on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.