Marc A. Iaizzi

Marc A. Iaizzi age 49 of Bridgeport, beloved son of Eugene and Joan Massarelli Iaizzi died peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in his home. Born in Bridgeport, Marc was a lifelong resident. An accomplished artist, he enjoyed bowling and many other sports. A graduate of CT Educational Services, Marc worked at UniFirst and the Kennedy Center.

Survivors in addition to his parents are his two sisters, Robin Coombs and husband Irwin, Pamela and husband Vincent Fiumidinisi all of Trumbull, nieces and nephews Jessica and Anthony Fiumidinisi, Ashley Coombs, Heather Austrie and Lauren Krueger, several grandnieces and a grandnephew.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:30pm in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport, followed by a Private burial in St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Calling hours will take place on Monday morning from 10:30am to 12:15pm in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kennedy Center, 2440 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. Attn: Development Dept.