Marcel Bolduc

Marcel I Renee Bolduc
Marcel I Renee Bolduc age 87 of Naugatuck, CT, passed peacefully at the Waterbury Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Saint-Ephrem de Beauce, Quebec, Canada on September 30, 1933.
Marcel owned and operated Janosko-Marc Tree Service in the Fairfield County for over 30 years.
He will be most remembered for his love of the outdoors, and brevity to climb some of the tallest trees throughout his career.
Marcel's passion and dedication to the Knights of Columbus, as he served as Fourth Degree knight. Survived by his wife Rita Bolduc of 58 years of marriage. Marcel's children and grandchildren. His daughter Nancy Chang and husband Carlos Chang, His son Marcel Jr. (Marc) Bolduc and his wife Jill Bolduc, and Daniel Bolduc and his wife Donna Bolduc. Grandchildren, Christina Yepes and Husband SergioYepes, Kimberly Hammond, Daniella Chang, James Desalle, Stefanie Bolduc, Kathryn Bolduc and Kyle Bolduc.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family will host a mass at St. Anthony Church on 4 Union City Rd., Prospect, CT 06712 Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. To offer online condolences to his family, please visit www.prospectmemorial.com