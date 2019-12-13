Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Trumbull Congregational Church
3115 Reservoir Ave.
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Dougherty


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Dougherty Obituary
Marcia (Robinson)
Dougherty
May 8,1934 - Dec 12, 2019
Marcia (Robinson) Dougherty, age 85 of Stratford, beloved wife of Maynard William "Doc' Dougherty passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Stratford. A lifetime area resident, Marcia was born May 8, 1934 in Bridgeport. Marcia was retired from Dougherty Insurance, Stratford and enjoyed attending games and was an avid fan of the Raybestos Brakettes. She also was the Secretary of the Stratford Women's Club and enjoyed an active role in family and social life. Survivors include her two sons, Kyle Dougherty and his wife Laurie of Orange and William Maynard Dougherty of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Kerry Rosier, Kristeena Thompson and her husband Robert, Donald William Tomkins and Kelly Dougherty and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service officiated by Pastor Timothy Hare on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with family Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald, 2591 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , . For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -