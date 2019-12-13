|
Marcia (Robinson) Dougherty, age 85 of Stratford, beloved wife of Maynard William "Doc' Dougherty passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Stratford. A lifetime area resident, Marcia was born May 8, 1934 in Bridgeport. Marcia was retired from Dougherty Insurance, Stratford and enjoyed attending games and was an avid fan of the Raybestos Brakettes. She also was the Secretary of the Stratford Women's Club and enjoyed an active role in family and social life. Survivors include her two sons, Kyle Dougherty and his wife Laurie of Orange and William Maynard Dougherty of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Kerry Rosier, Kristeena Thompson and her husband Robert, Donald William Tomkins and Kelly Dougherty and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service officiated by Pastor Timothy Hare on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with family Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald, 2591 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , . For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
