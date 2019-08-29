|
Marcia E. Pasuth
Marcia E. Pasuth age 76 of Mt. Pleasant Ave., Stratford passed away suddenly Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Marcia was born on April 19, 1943 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Maco) Zawadski. She was a graduate of Harding High School and was a loyal employee of Greg Butler CPA for over twenty five years. She enjoyed gardening, casino's and her pets. She is survived by two daughters Laura Schneider and husband Michael and Elaine Rhoades and husband Robert, brother William (Woody) Zawadski and wife Maria, grandchild Kathryn, several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister in law Glenis. Celebration of life to be announced.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 30, 2019