Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Pasuth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Pasuth


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Pasuth Obituary
Marcia E. Pasuth
Marcia E. Pasuth age 76 of Mt. Pleasant Ave., Stratford passed away suddenly Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Marcia was born on April 19, 1943 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Maco) Zawadski. She was a graduate of Harding High School and was a loyal employee of Greg Butler CPA for over twenty five years. She enjoyed gardening, casino's and her pets. She is survived by two daughters Laura Schneider and husband Michael and Elaine Rhoades and husband Robert, brother William (Woody) Zawadski and wife Maria, grandchild Kathryn, several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister in law Glenis. Celebration of life to be announced.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.