Marcia (Allen) Stewart
Jun 30, 1924 - Sep 25, 2019
Marcia Luella Allen Stewart, age 95, of Stratford, CT., former wife of the late Raymond W. Stewart, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, Stratford, CT. Marcia was born June 30, 1924 in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late George Ethan and Helen Marion Prue Allen. On April 12, 2019 at the age of 94, Marcia became a member of the World War II American Rosie the Riveter Association. From Jan. 10, 1944 to Sept 15, 1945 she worked at WTAG Radio Station in Worcester, MA. She was listed as a control operator and received this job because she replaced a man who went off to War. Marcia attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA., in 1944 where she played the trombone in an all-girls band. From there she went on to the Boston Conservatory of Music where she met her husband. She received her Master's Degree in Religious Education in 1964 at the Hartford Seminary and worked as a Director of Education at the First Congregational Church of Stratford, Southport, Easton, Woodmont and Trumbull. She also received her Master's Degree in Psychology in 1977 from the University of Bridgeport and taught at Tunxis Hill and Housatonic Community College part time. Her love for the environment led her to become President of Protect Your Environment Inc. in Stratford for over 25 years. She conducted tours of the Great Meadows Marsh for fourth graders for the Stratford school system for sixteen years. Marcia also worked as a Vista Volunteer, Connecticut Legal Services, United Way and Dept. of Corrections all in Bridgeport, CT and had a Bible Study Group at Lord Chamberlain for eighteen years. Marcia's survivors include her three sons Ethan & Barbara Stewart of Stratford, Jeffery & Michele Stewart of Conifer, Colorado and Randall Stewart of Stratford. She also leaves eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She leaves this message to family, friends and foe alike: Love one another, do what you can wherever you are to make life better for those around you, protect and conserve the world of nature, and in all things give thanks to God Father of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen! Privately, Marcia will be laid to rest and will be at home with the Lord in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Worcester, MA rejoining past friends and family and anticipating a renewal with loved ones yet to arrive. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service officiated by the Reverend Edward Rawls on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Friends may visit with her family Wednesday before service time from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make donations to: First Congregational Church, 2301 Main St., Stratford, CT. 06614. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, please visit: www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019