Marcus Antonio Lopes
Mar 1, 1995-Oct 22, 2019
Marcus Antonio Lopes, age 24 of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained from seizures. Born March 1, 1995 in Sao Felipe, Cape Verde, he is the son of Manuel and Maria Marcelina Lopes of Bridgeport. He attended the University of Connecticut and was pursuing a degree in computer science.
Marcus is survived by his parents, Manuel and Maria Marcelina of Bridgeport; his brothers, Marcio, Moises and Mathew and his sisters, Mylva and Marilyn. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Antonio and Maria Barbosa of Seymour. He is also survived by his cousins, Cec, Liz, Lourdes, Rosilda, Carla, Tony, Kevin, Nandy, Tj, Tiana, Carlinhos, Kyle and Ilias, his uncles, Carlos, Armando, and Filipe and his aunts, Madalena, Ana and Ena.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Parente- Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport and a Service starting at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Patton officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit
www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019