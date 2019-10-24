Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Lopes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Lopes


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus Lopes Obituary
Marcus Antonio Lopes
Mar 1, 1995-Oct 22, 2019
Marcus Antonio Lopes, age 24 of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained from seizures. Born March 1, 1995 in Sao Felipe, Cape Verde, he is the son of Manuel and Maria Marcelina Lopes of Bridgeport. He attended the University of Connecticut and was pursuing a degree in computer science.
Marcus is survived by his parents, Manuel and Maria Marcelina of Bridgeport; his brothers, Marcio, Moises and Mathew and his sisters, Mylva and Marilyn. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Antonio and Maria Barbosa of Seymour. He is also survived by his cousins, Cec, Liz, Lourdes, Rosilda, Carla, Tony, Kevin, Nandy, Tj, Tiana, Carlinhos, Kyle and Ilias, his uncles, Carlos, Armando, and Filipe and his aunts, Madalena, Ana and Ena.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Parente- Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport and a Service starting at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Patton officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit
www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now