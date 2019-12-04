|
|
Margaret A. Carroll
Margaret Ashley Carroll, wife of the late William J. Carroll, Sr. passed away on December 4, 2019 at the Carolton Convalescent Home a few days before her 97th birthday. Born in Bridgeport, CT the daughter of the late Ambrose and Mary McCullough Ashley, she had been a Fairfield resident for the last 70 years. She attended St. Augustine grammar school and graduated from Central High School in 1940. She then worked at General Electric until her marriage when she moved to Fairfield, CT. Margaret was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a love for life, and the church. She made everyone's life she was a part of that much more pleasant and happy. She will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her daughter Susan Catalano and her husband Joseph of Greenwich, daughter Patricia of Fairfield, son Robert Carroll and partner Michael Collado of Stamford, grandchildren Jessica Catalano of Fairfield, Alyssa Ferenz (Brian) of Pound Ridge, NY, and Krista Pietrafeso (Michael) of Cos Cob, and great-grandchildren Ella, Josie and Clara Pietrafeso and Levi and Calvin Ferenz. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son William Jr., sisters Rita Doremus and Anne Ashley and brother William Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a contribution in Margaret's memory to Mercy Leaning Center of Bridgeport, Inc., 637 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019