Margaret A. Chiappetta
Margaret A. (Scappatura) Chiappetta, age 97 of Monroe, previously of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 7, 1922 to Rocco and Angelina Scappatura. Margaret will be best remembered as being a loving, feisty, and supportive Italian mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with all of her family especially on Sundays when they gathered for her delicious Ravioli, Meatballs, Sausage, and Braciola. We will always cherish these beautiful memories. Nanny will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was predeceased by her husband Francis Chiappetta, her brothers, Rocco, Phil, Nino, Dominick, Peter Scappatura and her sister, Jennie DiBisceglie. Margaret had a strong faith in God, and was especially devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. She was a member of St. Stephen parish family. Survivors include her loving son, Joseph and his wife Rose Marie (Cookie) of Shelton, her cherished grandchildren, Mark J. Chiappetta and his wife Lorrie of Westford, MA, Kim M. Del Re of Seymour, Stacey A. Buturla and her husband Joseph also of Seymour, and her adored great-grandchildren Anthony Joseph (A.J.) and Juliana Chiappetta, Dominic and Victoria Del Re, and Angelina Buturla who were her pride and joy, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered and greatly missed by the Tomasellos, her extended family. The Chiappetta family wishes to thank her doctor Frank Ciminiello, M.D. for his compassionate care for our mother during her final years. They also wish to thank her loving caregiver Rose M. Shepard who watched over Nanny as if she were her own mother for the past eight years. Donations in her honor can be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150.
Due to the concerns facing everyone at this time concerning social gatherings, all funeral services and entombment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 8, 2020.