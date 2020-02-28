|
Margaret Adamchak
Margaret (Marge) Dolny Adamchak, age 97, formerly of Stratford, wife of the late Andrew Adamchak, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport, daughter of the late George and Ann Dolny, Marge was a longtime Bridgeport resident before moving to Stratford in 2003 and more recently to Virginia to be closer to her family. She had worked for the Navy Department during WWII and later for Sikorsky Aircraft in a very proud 35-year career as the "Lead Girl " for Incoming Inspection and Receiving Department. She retired at age 65 to care for her family. Marge loved the times that she spent working with her daughter Peggy at her East Haven day care center at Whitney Villiage, she enjoyed the beach and spent many happy times at the Sun Haven Beach and Sailing Club in Fairfield. A very caring and selfless woman, Marge was always ready to help her family as well as those who were outside her family. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed. Survivors include her son, Russell Adamchak and his wife Mary of Fairfax Station, VA, grandsons Keenan Adamchak and his wife Catherine and Andre Adamchak and his wife Abby and her cherished great-grandson Brendan as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to Andy, her husband of 64 years, Marge was predeceased by her daughter, Peggy Adamchak and brothers John and Joseph Dolny and a sister Anna Dolny. Her Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 2, at 11 a.m. directly at St. Mark's Church, Wigwam Lane, Stratford with her burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be no prior calling hours. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020