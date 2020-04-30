|
|
Margaret A. Dirgo Kerpchar
Margaret Ann Dirgo Kerpchar, age 90 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Michael Kerpchar, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on July 24, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Susan Hudak Dirgo.
Please visit www.abriola.com for the full obituary and online condolences. Survivors include three children, Sandra Fabula (Nate Hardy), Thomas Kerpchar (Darlene) and Patricia Gardner (Alan), a brother, Andrew Dirgo (Betty), a sister, Susie Rivard (Paul), three grandchildren, Tara Paternoster (Sean), Jacquelyn Aulisio and Angelina Aulisio and six great-grandchildren, Rachael, Nicky, Kayla, Vanessa, Cashmere and Shailyn as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, John, George and Thomas Dirgo and sisters, Mary Dirgo and Helen Perschy. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting, funeral services will be held privately for the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020