Margaret Chisholm

Captain Margaret Mary
Chisholm, PHD
Born in Jersey City, NJ on Dec. 26, 1940 to James Chisholm and Agnes McGee Chisholm. Died Feb. 26, 2020 in Oceanside, CA.
Margaret's early years were spent in Jersey City, NJ and in 1948, her father James (a night foreman) was killed when the Kopper's Coke Company Plant in Kearny, NJ exploded killing 10 employees. in 1951, her mother, Agnes remarried John Early and moved the family to Stratford, CT where Margaret was enrolled in the Stratford School System. She attended Wilcoxson Elementary, Wooster Jr. High and graduated from Stratford High School in 1958.
In 1962, Margaret graduated from St. Raphael's School of Nursing in New Havent, CT and worked as a Bridgeport Visiting Nurse until 1965 when she joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. In 1967, Margaret was sent to South East Asian serving time in Udorn Thailand, Vietnam, Tachi Kawa, Japan and Clark Air Base in the Philippines before returning to the states in 1973.
During her service, she received the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Award with 2 Bronze Clusters, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Bronze V and 3 Bronze Clusters, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze stars, and the South Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1985, Margaret settled in Oceanside, CA. She continued her education receving a PhD from the California School of Professional Psychology, San Diego. When not working in her practice, she spent many hours donating her time to the United States Marine Corps Family Service Center, Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA working with the families of the servicemen.
Margaret died with her family by her side after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease due to exposure of Agent Orange during her service in the Vietnam War.
Margaret will be greatly missed by her family: 2 adopted daughters from Thailand, Bonnie Connor and husband Ian of Oceanside, and Suzanna Chisholm from Arizona. Betty Chisholm Gray (sister) and husband Steven of Asheville, NC, Bill Chisholm (brother) and wife Kathy of Stratford, CT, nieces and nephews: James Chisholm and wife Korin of South Carolina, Sharon Cesa and husband Thomas of Lake Grove Long Island, NY, and Gaylynn Edwards and husband Lewis of NC.
As per her request, a Catholic Mass was said at Base Chapel at MCB, Camp Pendleton, CA in Feb. 2020 and Margaret's ashes were buried at sea, 10 miles off the coast of San Diego County.
