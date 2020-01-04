|
Margaret L. Coughlin
Margaret L. Coughlin, age 81, of Shelton entered into rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of 52 years to Martin Coughlin. Margaret was born in Montclair, NJ on September 17, 1938, daughter of the late John and Marie (Koester) Dolan and was a Shelton resident since 1975. She was an administrative assistant at St. Joseph High School for many years until her retirement. Margaret was a communicant of St. Lawrence Church and a member of the church's women's guild. She was a member and past president of the Shelton Historical Society. She also enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends at the Shelton Senior Center. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Margaret was the beloved mother of Wendy Murphy and Deborah Melvin and her husband Edward, loving grandmother of Emma, Caroline, and Peter Murphy, Daniel and Margaret Melvin, sister of Jane Gorman and her husband James, aunt of David and Kristin Gorman. On Tuesday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Her burial will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Shelton Historical Society, 70 Ripton Rd., Shelton, CT 06484. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020