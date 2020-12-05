Margaret Dearth

March 25, 1949 - November 6, 2020Margaret ("Marcy") Deiley Dearth of Westport, Connecticut passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 at the age of 71.

Marcy was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 25, 1949 to Walter and Margaret Dearth. Throughout her childhood, Marcy spent her time surrounded by horses at the family horse farm where they bred and raced horses, fostering an early love of animals that she would carry with her throughout her life. A gifted athlete in a variety of sports, she belonged to numerous teams, most notably the Junior Olympic Swimming Team. In her teens, Marcy moved with her family to Long Island, New York where she became an accomplished sailor, and went on to transport sailboats all over the world.

After years of sailing the ocean she hung up her fins and became a successful buyer for Lord and Taylor before she decided to follow her true passion, teaching. After settling in Westport in the late 1970's, she completed her masters in early childhood education at Sacred Heart University, and became a teacher at Trinity Parish Nursery School where she remained a beloved teacher for nearly 30 years. The popular science program she created for the children she loved has been adopted by schools across the tri-state area. Known to everyone as Ms. Marcy, she brought joy to all those who knew her and warmed the lives of those she encountered. Her boisterous laugh, smile, and jubilant nature were infectious; the world was a brighter place with Marcy in it.

A lover of books and art, Marcy always had a book recommendation or new handmade bracelet for those she loved. Her favorite pastime in Westport was spent walking with her friends and family at Long Shore Marina, and fishing with her son James on his boat on the Long Island Sound. She will be fondly missed by her many friends including those at Trinity Parish, CT Challenge, The Westport Senior Center, and the Boy Scouts of Troop 36.

She is survived by her son James and daughter-in-law Brianne, sister Melanie, and beloved Golden Retriever Oakley. A memorial bench will be placed at Long Shore Marina where her dear friends can remember her and find joy looking out at her favorite spot in Westport. Services will be private due to current circumstances, but her son James will host a Celebration of Life event when conditions allow.



