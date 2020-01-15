|
|
Margaret "Margie" Doolan
Born May 6, 1926 to Patrick and Mary (Carney) Doolan, Margaret "Margie" Beatrice Doolan passed away peacefully surrounded by family after 93 years of good life. Although she lost both parents by the age of thirteen, Margie grew up well with the devoted and loving care of her older siblings: James Doolan, Marion Rossbaum, Helen Griffiths, and Johanna Lill and remained in her childhood home on Taft Avenue for over 60 years. Beneath an often understated, quiet demeanor, Margie possessed a sharp wit and keen intellect. Margie was indeed a woman ahead of her time with her independence and self-determination. She worked at Mitchell Dairy and Howland's in her youth. Margie then served as a City of Bridgeport employee for over 37 years, first in the Comptroller's Office and then in the Board of Education as an administrative assistant. In her retirement, Margie volunteered regularly, including as a reading tutor at Mercy Learning Center and in the St. Joseph's Manor thrift shop. Margie enjoyed her weekly movie outings with her niece Elaine Suntag and her husband Michael. An avid traveler, she shared wonderful stories of dancing with cliff-divers in Mexico or remaining stuck on the tarmac in Greece for hours during a military coup. Margie loved blueberry pie, corned beef, and coffee, but she would not tolerate a single mushroom or coconut flake. She knew her own mind and tastes. With Margie, the role of aunt also encompassed mother, grandmother, confidante, travel companion, loyal ally when facing life's challenges, no matter the scale or scope, and simply a best friend. She is survived by nieces: Elaine Suntag (Michael), Jacqueline Kuhns (James) and Jessica Wallace; several grandnieces and nephews, including Jennifer Griffiths, Jeannine Kuhns (Kathy Simonton), Joseph Kuhns, Thomas Griffiths, Aaron Suntag, Matthew Suntag (Lindsay), and Brian Griffiths; and many great-grandnieces and nephews, including Rody Conway, Helaine Griffiths, Charlie Suntag, and Louise Suntag, all of whom will miss her gentle, kind spirit every day. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by two nephews: Thomas Griffiths and Joseph Griffiths and niece Laura Farrell. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The service will begin at noon at Abriola. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery . The family requests that charitable contributions be made in Margie's memory to The Jewish Home (https://www.jseniors.org/) or Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/).
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020