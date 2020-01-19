|
Margaret Dorio-Dailey
April 15,1954 - Jan.17,2020Margaret Dorio-Dailey, of Bridgeport passed away on Friday January 17, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport, Margaret graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School in Fairfield, where she was President of her graduating class, and went on to graduate from Sacred Heart University. A loving mother, sister, and daughter, Margaret always cared about others before herself. She was very involved at St. Andrew Church in Bridgeport, where she was an active parishioner and a member of the Columbiettes for 20 years, living out the mission of helping others in need. Margaret also worked at Griswold Home Care as a certified Personal Care Provider. She adored the people she worked with and we know she had such a positive impact on their lives. She spoke daily of the people she helped with such pride and love. Margaret cherished her neighbors throughout the years as a lifelong resident of Lycett Street. She also had a love for animals, including her dogs: Berley, Magic, and Harry. Margaret was predeceased by her parents John and Margaret McCarthy-Dorio. She is survived by her devoted sons John Dailey of Trumbull, and Colin Dailey of Canton, MI, her loving sister Nancy Dorio of Bridgeport, her aunt Jean Biagioni of Trumbull, and numerous cousins. Margaret loved her family so much, but most of all adored her two sons. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with them and being involved in their lives. She had such an infectious smile that could light up a room. She will be missed dearly, but always in our hearts. Relatives and friends can meet on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for a memorial service at St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 to honor the life of Margaret. To send online condolences, please visit
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 20, 2020