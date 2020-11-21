Margaret Elaine (Vitka) Bundock
Margaret Elaine Bundock, formerly of Bridgeport, CT, died on November 18th, 2020, in Naperville Illinois after a brief illness. Known as Elaine, she was born in Bridgeport, CT on April 25th 1923 to Joseph A. and Margaret Vitka. She was a graduate of St. Charles Borromeo Grammar School and Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT.
After graduation she worked as an executive assistant for the General Electric Company and in later years as the office manager and legal assistant for her husband's law practice.
She was predeceased by her husband Herbert J. Bundock and their son Joseph.
The eldest of four, she was predeceased by her sister, Joan Gawitt, and brother Joseph A. Vitka, Jr. and his wife Mary.
A devoted and cherished mother and grandmother, Mrs. Bundock leaves behind her children Mary Leddy of Colleyville, Texas, Nancy Matthews (Jeff) of Naples, FL, Barbara Ball (Stephen) of Naperville, Illinois, Thomas H. Bundock (Tina) of Long Island City, NY and James Bundock (Ann) of Pelham, NH; grandchildren Elizabeth Leddy Laborde (Joseph), Elaine Leddy Dearing (Chase), Sarah Matthews Minea (Andrew), Claire Matthews Feigenbaum (Nicolas), Julia Ball Ritchie (Peter), John Ball, Katherine Ball, Jacqueline Bundock Horowitz (Alex),Emily Bundock,John Bundock, Christopher Bundock and Anthony Bundock.
In her last few months, she took the greatest joy in welcoming her 7th great-grandchild, Christopher Stephen Ritchie of Naperville Ill, joining the very much loved and cherished great-grandchildren generation of Harry, Cecilia and Samantha Minea and William, Nicholas and Claire Laborde. In her eyes, there were no more beautiful, brilliant or wonderful children than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bundock is also survived by her youngest brother John Vitka and his wife Lucille, brother-in-law Edward Gawitt and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bundock was a woman of keen intelligence, faith, optimism, kindness and generosity. She and her husband Herbert worked hard, raised their family in faith and love, and were cherished and loved by their children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church Trumbull, CT on Tuesday, November 24th at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. For those unable to attend in person, the Mass may be viewed live stream through the St. Catherine of Siena website https://stcathtrumbull.com
.
The Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Contributions in Mrs. Bundock's memory may be made to the Herbert and Elaine Bundock Scholarship Fund c/o Office of Advancement St. Joseph High School, 2320 Huntington Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611.