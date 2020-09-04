1/1
Margaret Fabrizio
Margaret A. Fabrizio
Margaret A. Mazzey Fabrizio, age 69, of Stratford, entered into eternal rest on August 29, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. Margaret was born in Bridgeport on June 8, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Anastasia Alexopulos Mazzey. She graduated from Central High School, Bridgeport in 1969 and will be remembered for her kind, generous and giving heart as well as her strength and great sense of humor. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren who she adored. She loved the beach and had a passion for the music of Englebert Humperdinck. Margaret is survived by one daughter, Gina Fabrizio of Milford, one son, Michael Fabrizio of Monroe five grandchildren, Ethan, Kaitlyn and Alexander Florio of Milford and Sophia and Gabriel Fabrizio of Monroe, one cousin, Cynthia Martin Anthony of Tennessee one niece, Michelle Mazzey Hussey of Virginia. In addition to her beloved parents, Margaret was also predeceased one brother, Dennis Mazzey, one niece, Carolyn Mazzey and her dog, Homer. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
