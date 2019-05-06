Margaret Ann Farnam

Margaret Ann Farnam, age 90, of Milford, beloved wife of the late John Joseph Farnam, passed away on May 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Edith (Slaney) Maguire and was born on March 27, 1929 in Milford. Mrs. Farnam was a secretary with the Town of Stratford at both the Police Dept. and Town Hall before her retirement. For many years, she was an active member of the Milford Senior Center and enjoyed volunteering at Milford Hospital. Mrs. Farnam is survived by three devoted children, Mark Farnam of India, Maureen Donovan (Brian) of Pensacola, FL and Constance Zacchia (Richard) of Stratford. She also leaves four grandchildren, Laura Harrison, Emily Donovan, John Zacchia and Megan Zacchia, great-granddaughter, Brynley Harrison, her two sisters, Dorothy Grady of Milford and Ann Warner of Texas and many nieces and nephews. Her brother, John Maguire, Jr. and sisters, Ellen Maguire, Rose Dalton, Edith Goneconto, Catherine Paul, Mary Skudlarek and Virginia Taurick predeceased her. Calling Hours will be on Friday, May 10th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Interment to follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary