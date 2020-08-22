1/1
Margaret Glowa
1931 - 2020
Margaret E. "Marge" Glowa
Margaret E. "Marge" Glowa, age 88, of South China, Maine and formerly of Shelton, CT peacefully entered into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Monticello, Maine on August 23, 1931 to the late Harry and Dorothy Beaton. For 61 years, she was the faithful and loving wife of John E. Glowa who predeceased her in 2014. She was also predeceased by sons Andrew and Steven and a sister D. Elaine Bailey. Margaret was born on a potato farm in northern Maine during the Great Depression. She and her family moved to Robinsons, Maine in the 1940's where she helped on the farm, picking potatoes and driving the truck. In 1952, she graduated from Aroostook State Normal School in Presque Isle, Maine and started her teaching career. She married in 1953, and in 1955 moved to Stratford, CT with her new family. She moved to Shelton with her husband and two young sons in 1960 and lived in the same home until 2016 when she returned to live in Maine. In the late 1960's, Margaret went back to college and resumed her teaching career. She taught for many years at Elizabeth S. Shelton Elementary School until her retirement. She was a wonderful, loving and supportive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. When her sons were growing up she was active in the cub scouts and the Shelton Little League. She always supported her sons and their families in whatever they did and she believed in living by example. Margaret is survived by her son John Glowa of South China, Maine, grandchildren John Jr., Joseph, Jeffrey, Leanne, Andrea and Michael, eight great-grandchildren, her sister Mary Valadez of Hampton, Virginia, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by former daughter-in-law Joanne Glowa of Winslow, Maine and her son John's partner Charlene Rackliff of Vassalboro, Maine. Both Joanne and Charlene as well as the staff of Maine General Hospice and Wholistic Home Care of Maine helped tremendously in the days prior to Margaret's passing. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. Her funeral service and burial will follow on Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, River Rd., Shelton at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Margaret's memory to the Elizabeth S. Shelton School library. Checks can be made out to Elizabeth S. Shelton School and sent to John M. Glowa, Sr., 30 Meadow Wood Drive, South China, ME 04358. Online condolence may be left at www.riverviewfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:15 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
