Margaret "Peggy" Hageman

Peggy Hageman, a former resident of Trumbull, Montreal, Toronto, Brooklyn, New York City, and Stratford, died in the arms of her loving husband, Simon Grosset, at their home in Dunbar, Scotland on September 19, 2020. A recent recurrence of her breast cancer ended her life far too soon. Peggy was born on February 26, 1969, (Peggy always took pleasure at the number 26—her birthdate, her home address, her mom's age at her birth, and her Brownie troop #) and after growing up in Trumbull, she graduated from Lauralton Hall in Milford. She received her B.A. degree in Theater from McGill University in Montreal and began her varied career in acting, directing, writing, and editing, eventually receiving her M.S. degree in Publishing from New York University. She was beloved by many; numerous authors praised her editing skills. Peggy was also an artist, photographer, and writer for many travel magazines, which enabled her to travel broadly. She will be remembered for her wit, her intelligence, and her spirit. Peggy was predeceased by her mother, Mary Bowe Koechig and her uncle Thomas Bowe. She is survived by her husband, Simon Grosset, her father, Richard P. Hageman and his wife Patricia Steele Hageman, her sister, Sheila Hageman, her niece, Genevieve Terzi, her nephews, Nicholas and Thomas Terzi, and many cousins. Peggy found true love and happiness in her final years. Now her love remains with all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.



