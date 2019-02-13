Margaret Hallama Barate

Margaret (Sam) Hallama Barate, age 102, of Oxford, formerly of Fairfield, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Mrs. Barate was born in Fairfield and was an area resident all of her life. She was a retired employee for the Shick Corporation. Sam was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Monroe where along with her daughter Elli were very involved in the Shepherds Flock Quilting Group, which made over the years hundreds of quilts for those in need. She was an avid Gardner and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband John Barate; a brother, Daniel Hallama and four sisters, Anna Lictenberger, Helen Sfier, Sue White and Mary Bacsik. She is survived by her daughter Elvira (Elli) Noll and her husband Victor, of Oxford, son John Barate and his wife Nancy Barate. Her grandchildren, Duane Noll and Grace Marie Prezioso, Glen Noll and Misty Noll and Beth Noll. Her two great-grandchildren, Danielle Noll and William Noll and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 466 Elms St., Monroe with the Rev Doug Ryniewicz, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com