Margaret (Anziano) Harry
Margaret (Anziano) Harry, age 88, went home to Jesus on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by a son Tom Harry (Holly) of Florida, and two daughters, Kathy Brown (Richard) of New Hampshire, and LuAnn Cullen (Eric) of Milford. She also left behind granddaughters Michele, Melissa, LeighAnn, and MaryKate and three great-grandsons. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Milford Christian Church, 989 New Haven Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 27, 2019