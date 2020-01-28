|
Margaret C. Jacaruso
Margaret C. Jacaruso, beloved sister, aunt and friend, died peacefully on January 27. She was 107. A lifelong Stratford resident and active parishioner at St. James and then St. Mark's, Marge had an abiding faith and love of life. She spent her 42-year career at Contract Plating Co. in Stratford. She was a respected member of the Stratford Historical Society, serving as Treasurer and member of the governing board for many years. She also served as Trustee of the Home & School Association of the Southbury Training School, where her younger brother, Arthur resided. Marge was the maternal cornerstone for her eight younger siblings when their mother passed at an early age. This large, loving and lively Italian family grew up in the home built by their father ("Pa") on Allen Street. Marge had a large group of friends and was always very social. She also loved to travel. From the time of prop planes, she enjoyed the sights of Europe and beyond. Community was very important to her. She was a volunteer driver for the Stratford Red Cross during WWII, was actively involved in annual Barnum Festival activities, and an active member of the Republican Town Committee serving as moderator for many, many elections. She contributed endlessly to her beloved Historical Society, forging many lifelong friendships. In her 90's she took up oil painting and watercolors, went up in a hot air balloon, and seldom missed an outing during her much enjoyed time living at Crosby Commons. Marge loved life and was loved in return. Marge was predeceased by nine siblings, five brothers and four sisters: Joseph, Theodore, Arthur, Jerold and Raymond Jacaruso, and Jennie Marazita, Hilda Sheridan, Beatrice Picone and Geraldine White. She is survived by many loving nephews and nieces and their families. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the 3rd floor staff at Lord Chamberlain for their extraordinary care especially, Liz, Clem and Flo. Calling hours are at Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford on Thursday, January 30, 4-8 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. Marge's wishes were that memorial contributions be made to St. Mark's for their building fund. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020