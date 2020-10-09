1/
Margaret Kaminski
Margaret Kaminski
Margaret Dicso Virag Kaminski, age 95, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, wife of the late Raymond Kaminski, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. directly at the Calvin United Church of Christ, 901 Kings Hwy., Fairfield with the Rev. Tibor Kiraly officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 3-6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvin United Church of Christ. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
