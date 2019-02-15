Margaret Kohl Campbell

Margaret Kohl Campbell left us on February 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Emily and Val Kohl and wife of the late Francis P. Campbell. Peggy, as she was known, was born in New York City on July 4, 1922 and was a resident of Stratford, Connecticut, since 1936, before moving to Asheville, North Carolina in 2009, as a resident of Givens Estates, a Methodist retirement community. She was a graduate of Stratford High School and the Greenwich Hospital School of Nursing, and was employed by the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital before serving in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II. An active member of the Stratford Methodist Church for 72 years, she served in many areas of the church. Also, throughout her years, she did volunteer work with the Red Cross, Girl Scouts and Brownies, Sunday School teaching, Milford Hospital Auxiliary, and Baldwin Senior Center. She is survived by her three daughters, Patricia (NancyLynn Sharpless) of Woodfin, North Carolina; Judith (Tom Parlapiano) of Hamden, CT; and Susan (Terence Winch) of Silver Spring, Maryland; a granddaughter, Cara Peterson; a grandson, Michael Campbell Winch; and a beloved nephew, David Kohl. She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Jean, and a brother, V. Henry Kohl. A graveside service will be held at the Putney cemetery in Stratford, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Audubon Society or a similar organization. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary