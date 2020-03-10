|
|
Margaret Kulhay
Margaret B. Kulhay "Marge", age 94, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Elmer (Al) Kulhay, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Smith, she had been a Fairfield resident for most of her life. A graduate of Bassick High School, class of 1942, she married her sweetheart, Elmer on July 5, 1952. Together they lived in the Fairfield Beach area and raised three rambunctious kids. She loved to express herself in both oil and watercolors, and was affectionately known as the "flower lady" because of her skill at rendering flowers. Marge had many friends from childhood, early employment days at Bryant Electric, her travels to every state in the union, adult education art classes, her Mahjong group and bowling team. She will be missed by all who loved her because of her gentle and kind nature and wit. Her many nieces and nephews lovingly referred to her as "Aunt Mooge". Survivors include two beloved daughters, Kathy M. Manners and her husband Mike and Margaret "Meg" Conlon and her husband Kevin; a grandson, Robert Lasko and his wife Kristin Uhmeyer. She was predeceased by her son, Paul Kulhay, a brother, Ralph Smith and a sister, Ellen Tyrrell. Friends may gather at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield on Friday, March 13th at 9:00 a.m. which will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a contribution in Marge's memory to UNICEF, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020