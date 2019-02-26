Margaret L. Adams

Margaret L. Adams, age 88, lifelong resident of the Lordship section of Straford, died on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Frank Wesley Downs and Lillian Nearing. She was the wife of the late Harold A. Adams, Sr. for 39 years.

Margaret worked at Sikorsky Aircraft and D.M. Read's and retired from American Frozen Foods. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with family and her special, lifelong friends. She was a parishioner of Lordship Community Church and a member of the Baldwin Center. She was also a devoted Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and was an avid fan of the UCONN Huskies women's basketball.

She is survived by her sons, Harold Adams, Jr. and wife, Karen, of Stratford, and Spencer Adams and wife, Kelly, of Stratford; her grandchildren, of whom she is forever proud, Joseph and fiancée, Cyndi, Katherine, Dylan, and Kirsten; her brother, Spencer R. Downs; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Road, Stratford, officiated by Reverend Jeff Lukens. Interment will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Road, Stratford, CT 06615.