Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Margaret L. Walkowski


1927 - 2019
Margaret L. Walkowski Obituary
Margaret L. Walkowski
Margaret Walkowski, a resident of Milford Health and Rehab Center and prior longtime resident of Stratford, passed away on July 17, 2019. She was born on August 21, 1927 in Pennsylvania to John and Katherine Talpas. She worked at Columbia Records, General Electric and was the owner and manager of Time Out For Travel LTD at the Stratford Marina and was a worldwide traveler.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Roger) St. Cyr.; her grandchildren, Jennifer Brandt of Seymour and Jonathan (Melissa) Brandt, Michigan; her great-grandchildren, Brianna Ruocco, Elizabeth Santerre and Tony Brandt; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Katherine, Helen, Mary and Elizabeth; and her brothers, John, Stephen and Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Pennsylvania where she will be laid to rest. The family is being compassionately cared for by CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, visit our website www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019
