|
|
Margaret Langhammer
Margaret (Peggy) Isabella Zimmerman Langhammer, age 94, died on April 4, 2020 peacefully at home. She was the beloved wife of Frederick Karl Langhammer Jr. for 67 years. She was predeceased by her husband, parents (Charles and Ethel Zimmerman), her brothers Kenneth Zimmerman and Robert Zimmerman and three infant children. She leaves behind three children, Frederick Karl Langhammer III (Elizabeth), William Langhammer (Rosanne) and Ellen (Langhammer) Pecoroni (Richard) as well as her grandchildren, Mellissa Weaver (Bobby Mayhew), Susanne Sustaita (Peter Arabolos), Mathew Pecoroni (Chrissy), Christine Downs (Steve), and Geoffrey Davis (wife Erin McGuire), Amy Langhammer, Lori Sakowicz (Frank), Billy Langhammer and Freddy Langhammer. Her great-grandchildren William Weaver, Veronica Jaimez (Carlos Jaimez), Carly Weaver, Katherine Greene (husband Dylan Hart), Jacob Downs, Crystal Downs and Riley Baldino. She also leaves behind a great-great grandchild Natalia Jaimez. In addition she leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their children scattered throughout the United States.
Peggy was born on July 11, 1925 and lived in Stratford most of her life. She graduated from Stratford High School in 1943. In the early 1940s during WWII she worked at GE. After she married her husband Fred in 1944, she traveled the U.S. with him to various Army bases. She was a lunch mother at Chapel Street School in the 1960s, then went to work at Sikorsky Aircraft in the purchasing dept., retiring after 23 years.
Peggy was a longtime member of the Stratford United Methodist Church, volunteering with the United Methodists Woman. She especially liked decorating for the Holiday of Tables luncheons. Additionally Peggy was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts as well as the Boy Scouts. The Holidays were special to her because she loved when everyone including family and friends gathered together.
She had several battles with cancer including breast, bladder, and kidney which after 15 years the battle was finally lost. The family would like to thank all her Doctors over the years and Hospice Nurses for the wonderful care she received till the end.
There will be no calling hours. The family will have a gathering at a later date where her remains will be interred beside her husband.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020