|
|
Margaret Mary Lesh
Margaret "Marge" Mary Lesh, age 84, beloved wife of Ronald C. Lesh of Shelton, died peacefully on February 23, 2020 at the Benchmark of Split Rock, Shelton. Born in Scranton, PA on January 26, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia Snyder Siess. Mrs. Lesh was raised in Scranton, PA and was a graduate of West Scranton High School. A Shelton resident of over 60 years, she was a Religious Education Teacher and Communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church. While raising her daughters, Mrs. Lesh volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader and a grammar school "room mother". In her senior years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and playing pinochle. In addition to her husband, Ron of 61 years, she is survived by her devoted daughters, Susan (Bruce) Albright of Shelton and Barbara (David) Persico of Beacon Falls; cherished grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Matthew (Courtney Keating) Albright of Shelton and Kristen and Stephen Persico of Beacon Falls; a sister, Elizabeth Brennan of PA; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Jones. Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.Alzfdn.org. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Benchmark at Split Rock for the compassionate care extended to Margaret in her time of need. Online condolences may be made at
www.wakeleememorial.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 25, 2020