Margaret Lesko

Margaret B. Lesko
Margaret Bak Lesko, age 90, beloved wife of the late Edward E. Lesko, of Bridgeport, passed away on July 5, 2020 in her home. Marge was born in Bridgeport on May 8, 1930 to the late Michael and Barbara (Novak) Bak and had been a lifelong Bridgeport resident. She was retired from The City of Bridgeport Police Department, where she worked as a payroll clerk for many years. Marge was an active member of the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport, where she served on the Christmas Fair committee. Survivors include her devoted sons, David Lesko of Shelton, Dennis Lesko and his wife Georgia of Stratford, and James Lesko of Bridgeport, 6 grandchildren, David, Allison, Matthew, Jenna, Dale and Abigail, a great-granddaughter, Skylar, brother-in-law, Nicholas Lesko and his wife Frances, sister-in-law, Mary Lesko, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Marge was predeceased by her sister, Anna Saffo Due to the current health situation the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com