Margaret M. Stancavage

Margaret M. Stancavage, 95, longtime resident of Milford, beloved wife of 55 years to the late Winfield J. Stancavage, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. Born on December 23, 1923 in Simmson, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Korshnak Dubill.

Throughout her life, Margaret spent time sewing, cooking, loved to travel, and was an active member of St. Mary's Guild for many years. However, what she loved most was being a devoted homemaker and caregiver to her family.

Margaret is survived by her three daughters, Jan Macura, Paula Smith, and Carol Banyay; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Liptak; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Dubill and one grandchild.

Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford. Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's honor to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary