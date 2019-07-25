|
|
Margaret M. Wojcinowicz
April 17, 1924-July 18, 2019
Margaret M. Wojcinowicz (Vizvary-Webb) passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by her loving family. A longtime resident of Myrtle Beach, SC formally of Bridgeport, CT she spent her remaining years in Claremont, NH with her son and daughter-in-law. Born April 17, 1924 in Bridgeport, CT, Marge was predeceased by her mother and father, John Matthews and Anna Romanak. She was an assembler at General Electric Company in Bridgeport, CT for over 35 years. She was known for her caring heart, generous ways, and sense of humor. She loved to garden and take long walks. And spend time with family.
Survivors include her son, Victor Vizvary Jr. and wife Grace, her stepson, Richard Webb and wife Lynn; her grandchildren, Mark Vizvary and wife Wendy, Tara Demers and husband Dean; her great-grandchildren, Dean Jr., Casey, Shane, and Chase Demers and Oksana Vizvary. She is also survived by her brothers, Frank Matthews, and Joseph Matthews wife Bridgett, a sister, Mary Januzzi, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Andrew, Stephen, John, George and Lawrence Matthews; a sister, Theresa Tuozzoli; her late husbands, Victor Vizvary Sr., Joseph Wojcinowicz, and James Webb, and her grandson, Scott Vizvary.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at Park City Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no night calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019