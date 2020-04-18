|
Margaret Mary Kelly
Margaret Mary (Healy) Kelly, 78 of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Known as Margie, she was born on March 18, 1942, to the late B. Vincent and Margaret Mary Healy in Grand Rapids, MI. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Bridgeport, where Margie spent her childhood. They moved to Trumbull during her college years. She attended elementary school at St. Charles School in Bridgeport and graduated high school from the Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall in Milford in 1960. Margie earned her B.S. in Business Education from Marywood College in Scranton, PA, in 1964. She also earned a M.S. in Secondary Education from the University of Bridgeport and a Sixth-Year Teaching Certificate from St. Joseph College in West Hartford.
Margie is survived by her loving husband, Richard, of 49 years. They were married on May 16, 1970, and were just one month away from celebrating their 50th anniversary. She is also survived by her three daughters Maura and her husband Bob Lannan of Potomac, MD; Megan and her husband August Mozart of Palo Alto, CA; and Erin and her husband Charles Flynn of Orange. She also is survived by seven grandchildren: Margaret Mary (Peggy), Bobby and Richie Lannan; Joseph, Helene and Carys Flynn; and Caylene Mozart.
A high school business education teacher for 35 years, Margie began her career teaching at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, where she taught for seven years. After taking time off to raise her family, she returned to teaching and spent most of her career with the Bridgeport Public Schools system at both Central and Bassick high schools. She taught business subjects such as typing and shorthand for most of her career, culminating in leading a Cooperative Work Education/Diversified Occupations program in which she taught workplace skills and supervised students at jobs in the local community. She retired from that position at Bassick in 2007, only to return to run the program for one more year before retiring permanently.
Margie's primary passion was her family. She doted on her husband, daughters and grandchildren, always taking great joy in spending time with them. Her wonderful laugh, great sense of humor, beautiful blue smiling Irish eyes and warm, loving smile lit up any room she entered. Margie was kind to everyone and had such an outgoing and charming personality that she could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, any time. She enjoyed traveling and spending many summer vacations with her family at the Jersey Shore, where she loved sitting by the ocean. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed listening to Irish music as well as singing fun songs to her grandchildren.
Margie also was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. She was a parishioner of St. Theresa Church in Trumbull for 49 years and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also volunteered in many capacities with the Home-School Association of Trumbull Catholic Regional/St. Theresa School, where her daughters attended.
Funeral services and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private because of restrictions related to the current health pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at .
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2020