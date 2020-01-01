|
Margaret Maytrott
Margaret Elizabeth Maytrott, nee Madden, of Southbury, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Danbury Hospital with family by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 18, 1927, daughter of the late William and Marie (Ferguson) Madden. She was a graduate of Catherine McCauley High School, and received an Associates Degree in Business from St. John's University. She was the Assistant Business Manager of Melville House, a home for adolescent boys in Melville, NY. She met her beloved husband George J. Maytrott on a vacation trip to Bermuda. On June 21, 1952, they were married at St. Jerome's Catholic Church. She was the loving mother of Mary C. Ruckdeschel (Richard), Patricia A. Werfelman, Jr. (William), Dr. Dolores J. Calcaterra (Robert), Thomas G. Maytrott, Gerard J. Maytrott (Karen). Cherished grandmother of Lauren and Juliana Werfelman, Olivia and Paulina Calcaterra and Nga Ruckdeschel. Devoted sister-in-law of Sr. Mary Lucide Maytrott, O.P. Margaret was predeceased by her husband George J. Maytrott, brothers William and Edward Madden, sisters-in-law Edna Spahr and Helen Madden and brother-in-law William Spahr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street South in Southbury, CT. A visitation will be held before Mass from 9:00 - 10:45 AM in the Sacred Heart Daily Chapel. For directions, or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 2, 2020