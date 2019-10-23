|
MARGARET L. MILLER
Margaret L. Miler, 52 of Orlando, FL entered eternal rest Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in her home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 8:00 pm at Calvary New Testament Church, 1880 Barnum Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will take place Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:30 am at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends are invited to the viewing Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the church and Saturday 10:00 - 11:00 am. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 24, 2019