Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary New Testament Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Calvary New Testament Church
1880 Barnum Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Miller Obituary
MARGARET L. MILLER
Margaret L. Miler, 52 of Orlando, FL entered eternal rest Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in her home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 8:00 pm at Calvary New Testament Church, 1880 Barnum Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will take place Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:30 am at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends are invited to the viewing Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the church and Saturday 10:00 - 11:00 am. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now