Margaret Norton
1936 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" C.
Norton
Margaret "Peggy" C. Norton, 84, beloved wife of Thomas A. Norton, passed away on September 24, 2020 at her home in Palmer, Alaska. Margaret was born on September 9, 1936 to the late Charles and Edna Stowe. She spent many of her years living in Hamden and Orange, CT before moving to Alaska.
Margaret enjoyed knitting, baking and cooking. She loved her flower garden and used her talents at a flower shop where she worked for many years. Most importantly she loved her family and extended family. Even being many miles away in Alaska she stayed connected through phone calls and letters.
Margaret leaves behind her children, David F. (Linda) Claeys, Kathleen (James Tweedie) Smith and Erika M. (Steven) Bills; grandchildren, Pearl, Katrina, Ashley, Thomas, Colleen and MeKenna; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her first husband, David M. Claeys; brothers, Warren Stowe and John (Carol) Stowe.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Burial will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at East Village Cemetery, East Village Rd., Monroe, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
OCT
2
Burial
10:30 AM
East Village Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
