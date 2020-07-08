Margaret Mary O'NeillDecember 2, 1940 - May 23, 2020Margaret Mary (McCoy) (Dzunko) O'Neill passed away on May 23rd, 2020. Margaret gained her wings and went to walk with the angels - after a brief illness; she was 79 years old.Born December 2nd, 1940 in Holywood, County Down Northern Ireland to James and Elizabeth (Cassidy) McCoy (deceased). She was the oldest of 7 children.She attended St Patrick's Primary School in Northern Ireland. She then immigrated to America in 1961.She married and spent most of her years living in Stratford, CT raising her only daughter, Christina. She was an exceptional mother and their bond was immeasurable.She retired from SNET after 30 years as a cashier in the billing department. Margaret was an active member of the Gaelic American Club for 40 years. During her time as a member she served as the Chairman for the Bridgeport/Fairfield Irish Parade 1993, and Manager of the Gaelic American Club for a few years.She met her great love Gerald later in her life's journey. They married in October 2007. Then moved to Myrtle Beach, SC. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family including many Friday nights at the Moose Club.She loved to come back to Connecticut and spend time with her daughter, son in law and 4 granddaughters. She raved about them and was very proud of their accomplishments. She truly was a devoted wife, mother and Nana.She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Gerald O'Neill. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Christina (Dzunko) Keating, son-in-law William Keating Jr, and grandchildren - Keeley, Michaela, Riley, Ashleen and Liam (predeceased). Her siblings – sisters - Eelish Flynn (predeceased) (Harry), Philomena Burns (David), Pauline Rylands, Frances McCoy, and Brothers - Patrick Joseph McCoy (predeceased) (Ann) and Bernard McCoy (Eileen) and countless nieces and nephews - especially Daniel McCoy (predeceased). And many special friends that brought years of friendship, loyalty and love.In lieu of donations, please plant a flower in her memory. Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Stratford, CT.