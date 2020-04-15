|
|
Margaret "Marge" Ann Ouellette
Margaret "Marge" Ann Ouellette (Prete) 81, of Newtown, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2020. Marge was born September 7, 1938 in Hartford to Augustine and Gertrude (House) Prete. She and her husband, Bertrand Ouellette, were married in Hartford and settled in Newtown where they went on to raise their three children. Marge worked in the Newtown school cafeterias for over 45 years, with most of her time spent as the "lunch lady" manging the kitchen at Middlegate Elementary in Newtown. She loved talking to the children, teachers, and staff each day and formed many close friendships during her time at Middlegate. In her spare time, Marge enjoyed gardening, crafting, doing puzzles, watching criminal minds, and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and soaking up the SUN. She also enjoyed trips to the local Dollar Store, KMart, and Starbucks for endless Vanilla Lattes and was an avid collector of all things from coins to Beanie Babies. Marge was known to be a playful and kind-hearted spirit with a sharp wit and a great sense of humor.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bertrand Ouellette, as well as her mother and father, and her sister Marie Malinguaggio of East Hartford. Marge is survived by her brother Anthony Prete and his wife Jane of Sebastian, FL; her daughter Rena Simoes and her husband Daniel Simoes of Oxford; Marge's eldest son Bertrand and his wife Debora (Weigl) Ouellette of Warren; her younger son Mark Ouellette of Coxsackie, NY; her granddaughter Alicia Simoes and her wife, Jaymie; her great-grandson Wesley; her granddaughter Gabriella Simoes; her great-grand-dog Pepper; her grandsons Zachary and Chad Ouellette; her granddaughter Kenzie Ouellette; her great-grandson Dylan, and many nieces and nephews along with many other family, friends and caregivers.
In her memory, we ask that everyone celebrate life with family and friends.
You are our Sunshine when skies are gray. Forever in our hearts.
Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020