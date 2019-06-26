Margaret Parmelee

Sept. 1, 1931 - Jun. 24, 2019 OXFORD - Margaret "Peggy" (Brennan) Parmelee, age 87 of Oxford, beloved wife of the late William J. Parmelee, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Bishop Wicke Healthcare, Shelton. Born in Derby on September 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Margaret (Shea) Brennan of Seymour. Peggy worked for years as a front desk receptionist at the then Seymour Trust Co. After retirement, Peggy loved traveling with her husband Bill and spending winters in Florida. Her travels included visits to see her two adoring grandsons. Peggy is survived by her son, William J. Parmelee, III and his wife Kathy of Seattle, WA, two adored grandsons, William (Will) J. Parmelee, IV of Portland, OR and Taylor A. Parmelee (Kaity) of Everett, WA; one cherished great-granddaughter Olivia Taylor, as well as her brother James P. Brennan of Seymour, sister Barbara Murzin of Shelton and late brother Daniel Brennan of Waterbury. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. All services are private.