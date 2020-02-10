|
Margaret M. Pioli
Margaret (Peggy) M. (Cahill) Pioli, age 76, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Victor J. Pioli. Born in New York City, NY, on March 19, 1943, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary McManus Cahill. Mrs. Pioli was employed by AMCI Corporation, where she dedicated over 13 years of service before her retirement. Peggy was a woman of great faith and a dedicated parishioner of St. Theresa Church in Trumbull, where she accumulated many volunteer hours and also served as a member of the St. Theresa Confraternity, where she built many lasting relationships. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Peggy's greatest love was her family, and she doted on her children and most especially, her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. In addition to her beloved husband Victor of 49 years, other survivors include her loving children, Patricia Whitfield and her husband Michael of Etna, NH, Victor Pioli, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Chicago, IL, and John Pioli and his fiancée Alexandria Olszewski of New York, NY, her cherished grandchildren, Aidan and Caroline Whitfield and Patrick, Lilian and Isabella Pioli. She was predeceased by her brother, Patrick Cahill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 11, 2020