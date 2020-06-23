Margaret Plavnicky
Margaret Rindos Plavnicky
Margaret Rindos Plavnicky, age 93 of Litchfield, formerly of Shelton, the beloved widow of Rudolph Plavnicky, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. Born in Bridgeport to the late Charles and Pauline (Pjura) Rindos, she was a resident of Shelton until moving to Litchfield 9 years ago. Marge was a graduate of the Stratford High School Class of 1945. After graduation she worked for General Electric from 1945 until 1961 and then Remington Arms from 1963 until her retirement in 1983. She was a member of the National Sokols (USA) and the Remington-Dupont Pensioners. Marge is survived by her sister-in-law, Eileen Rindos of Litchfield, nephews and nieces, Charles J. Rindos Jr., Christopher J. Rindos, David G. Rindos, Mary Ann Frankenthal, Eileen Mary Prime, as well as many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Marge was predeceased by a brother Charles J. Rindos Sr. and nephew, James J. Rindos. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
