Margaret M. Poplaski
Margaret "Gram" Poplaski crossed the threshold into Heaven on September 7, 2019 to reap her reward in the Lord's kingdom for a life well-lived. Margaret was strong in her faith and her belief in family. As a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she instilled moral and ethical values in her children and grandchildren who were all by her side when she passed and, who will always keep her memory alive in their hearts. She had been retired for many years but had been employed at Singer, Leavitt's, Berkshire Bakery and Chesebrough-Ponds. She was known for her baking: especially her wedding cakes and holiday cookies. Margaret leaves her family to carry on her love and traditions: her children and their spouses, Audrey Moskwa, JoAnn Rizio (Luigi), Leonard Jr. (Rose), Mark (Sharon), Eva Poplaski Grznarik (Ludo), Frank (Mary), her sister, Agnes Januski, as well as 15 grandchildren: Gillian, Cristina, Corinne, Marianne, Nicholas, Leonard, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Rachel, Christopher, Frankie, Elizabeth, Dylan, Kristen and 3 great-grandchildren: Zoe, Leo and Jax. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Sr., son-in-law, Ron Moskwa and 8 siblings. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may visit with Margaret's family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Margaret to Our Lady of Grace Church. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 10, 2019